x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Gonerfest will require vaccinations for attendees this year

Organizers announced Friday that they are requiring that attendees be vaccinated. They are also “strongly recommending” everyone wear masks in crowds.
Credit: Goner Records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re planning to attend this year’s Gonerfest in Memphis, then you’ll need to be vaccinated.

Organizers announced Friday that they are requiring that attendees be vaccinated. They are also “strongly recommending” everyone wear masks in crowds.

You will have to present proof of vaccination with your ticket and ID to get in. They said prrof can be your card or a photo of your card.

All events are being held outside, and organizers say the entire festival will be streamed online.

Gonerfest is set for September 23-26, 2021 at Memphis Made, Railgarten, and Goner Records in Cooper Young.

We are requiring everyone at Gonerfest 18 to be vaccinated and will be strongly recommending the use of masks in crowds....

Posted by Goner Records on Friday, August 13, 2021

Related Articles