Slide on down to Southaven for the Goo Goo Dolls in September

Tickets go on sale Friday for the show set for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans won’t have to head to “Broadway” to check out the Goo Goo Dolls this year. They can just “Slide” on down to Southaven for the second leg of the band’s tour this fall.

The Grammy-nominated band will hit the stage at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2023. The stop in North Mississippi is one of several for their “Big Night Out Tour” with Fitz and the Tantrums.

Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, Feb. 17. Some VIP packages are on sale now, and more information can be found HERE.

The show will feature songs from the band’s latest album Chaos in Bloom, the first of the band’s career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, as well as hits like “Iris,” which hit one billion streams on Spotify in 2022.

For more information and tickets, visit this link.

Goo Goo Dolls are partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour. The nonprofit was founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault.

Here’s a full list of dates for The Big Night Out Tour

Jul 24 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park *

Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater *

Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater *

Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre *

Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion *

Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC *

Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest *

Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata *

Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion *

Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater *

Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *

Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

Sep 12 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater #$

Sep 14 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #$

Sep 15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #$

Sep 16 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center #$

Sep 18 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater #$

Sep 20 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #$

Sep 22 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater #$

Sep 23 - Omaha, NE - The Astro #!

Sep 24 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #$

Sep 26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #$

Sep 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #$

Sep 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #$

Sep 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #$

* With O.A.R.

# With Fitz and The Tantrums

$ Tickets on-sale Friday, Feb. 17th

! Tickets on-sale TBA