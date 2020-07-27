Graceland announces new interactive exhibits ahead of Elvis Week

10 new interactive experiences will be unveiled August 8, 2020, which is the kick-off date for Elvis Week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland has announced it will be adding ten new immersive experiences to the Elvis Presley’s Memphis Complex as of August 8, 2020. These state-of-the-art activities invite guests to become the King or Queen of their social media with dozens of interactive, shareable moments that allow them to get closer to Elvis than ever before via virtual and augmented reality technology. Designed to inspire, entertain and inform guests, all experiences are included in the Graceland ticket price, and most allow visitors to create customized photos and videos of themselves with Elvis to download free of charge.

Experiences include:

Eras of Elvis Game asks guests to answer a series of questions that will result in meeting 50s, 60s or 70s Elvis via augmented reality technology for a downloadable photo.

asks guests to answer a series of questions that will result in meeting 50s, 60s or 70s Elvis via augmented reality technology for a downloadable photo. “Elvis Yourself” Virtual Dress-Up Experience allows fans to be virtually dressed in one of Elvis’ iconic costumes and have their photo taken.

allows fans to be virtually dressed in one of Elvis’ iconic costumes and have their photo taken. Elvis Album Cover Photo Booth virtually places guests onto an album cover of their choice with Elvis resulting in a downloadable photo.

virtually places guests onto an album cover of their choice with Elvis resulting in a downloadable photo. Elvis Movie Match Game asks guests to answer a series of questions that will result in meeting one of Elvis’ big screen characters via augmented reality for a downloadable photo.

asks guests to answer a series of questions that will result in meeting one of Elvis’ big screen characters via augmented reality for a downloadable photo. Interactive LED Dance Floor Quiz invites visitors to test their Elvis IQ by answering questions on an illuminated dance floor.

invites visitors to test their Elvis IQ by answering questions on an illuminated dance floor. Elvis’ Interactive Golf Cart Ride offers guests a virtual tour of the Graceland grounds in a custom-designed golf cart simulator with 360-degree video technology.

offers guests a virtual tour of the Graceland grounds in a custom-designed golf cart simulator with 360-degree video technology. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” AR Serenade virtually transports guests onto the set of Blue Hawaii and allows them to be serenaded by the king! The video will be downloadable and sharable.

virtually transports guests onto the set of Blue Hawaii and allows them to be serenaded by the king! The video will be downloadable and sharable. Elvis Movie Posters Photo Booth virtually places guests in one of Elvis’ movie posters and delivers another unique and sharable photo.

virtually places guests in one of Elvis’ movie posters and delivers another unique and sharable photo. “Memories” AR Serenade allows guests to take a virtual seat on stage next to Elvis at the ’68 Comeback Special as he performs this song resulting in a downloadable video.

allows guests to take a virtual seat on stage next to Elvis at the ’68 Comeback Special as he performs this song resulting in a downloadable video. Elvis: Front Row offers visitors a taste of what it was like to see Elvis perform live in this immersive concert experience that combines elements of live footage, stage lighting and surround sound.

Built in 2017 across the street from Graceland Mansion, Elvis Presley’s Memphis is a 200,000 square foot entertainment and exhibit complex that is home to the largest collection of Elvis memorabilia in the world. There are ten separate exhibits featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ life and career. The crown jewel is the Elvis the Entertainer exhibit showcasing Elvis’ gold and platinum records, his stunning jumpsuits, movie memorabilia and more. Many of the new Instagrammable experiences will located in this area.

“I’ve always wanted to dress like Elvis, but never quite found the courage,” said Joel Weinshanker, Graceland Holdings Managing Partner. “I plan to be first in line for these socially shareable attractions.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Graceland releasing their plans for a modified Elvis Week August 8-16. While any potential high-risk activity, including live performances, live appearances, group parties or meals, autograph signings and meet & greets have been eliminated, Graceland will host a series of pre-recorded daily screening events that are a blend of new panels featuring those who knew Elvis, new interviews with Elvis tribute artists, new content pieces from the Graceland Archives, Drive-In movies and specially edited concert shows that look back on Best Of Elvis Weeks past, including the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, concerts featuring Elvis’ bandmates and backup singers, and Elvis films on the big screen. Attendance will be capped to meet or exceed social distancing and maximum capacity guidelines. The Candlelight Vigil on August 15 will be more limited than in past years, and will require free advanced reservations, but the longstanding tradition will carry on with a socially distanced fan procession to Meditation Garden. The full schedule and tickets are available at Graceland.com.

Graceland also announced their first-ever Virtual Elvis Week that will allow fans from around the world to participate in Elvis Week from the comfort of their homes. Content will include past Elvis Week concerts and panels, new interviews with bandmates, co-stars and friends, new behind-the-scenes Graceland content, a look back at previous Candlelight Vigils, Elvis tribute artists, and of course a live stream view of our 2020 Candlelight Vigil (the live stream will also be available, as always, on Graceland.com, free of charge). Tickets for Virtual Elvis Week are $39.00 and are available to purchase here http://ticketing.graceland.com/12768/23145.

In another first, Graceland has just launched its first-ever gift card program. The customizable gift cards are available in six collectable Elvis designs, and can be purchased at Graceland.com or throughout the Graceland campus in Memphis, TN. They have no expiration date and can be used at Graceland for any tour, concert, special event, food, beverage or retail. They can also be used at the AAA rated Four Diamond resort The Guest House Hotel for rooms, food, beverage and retail, or online at ShopGraceland.com for Elvis and Graceland-themed merchandise.