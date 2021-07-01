Graceland celebrates Elvis Presley's 86th birthday this week

Festivities begin Thursday and run through Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland® will be celebrating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s™ 86th birthday on January 7-9, 2021 , including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on January 8, a Birthday Celebration “Elvis Unplugged” Concert featuring singer and musician Dean Z, exclusive tours and more. In addition to Graceland and Elvis Presley’s Memphis, birthday celebration events will also be held at The Guest House at Graceland ™ , the AAA Four Diamond-rated resort hotel located just steps from Graceland. Events will be held in accordance with the Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 protocols, which includes the requirement of masks, temperature screenings, and socially distanced seating at events. For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets visit Graceland.com.

Festivities begin on January 7 with a dinner and a movie at the Guest House, featuring the fan favorite movie “Blue Hawaii.” Later that evening “Gates of Graceland” Host Tom Brown and Graceland’s VP of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese, will lead an exclusive, after-hours tour of Graceland Mansion. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide a glimpse of items not seen on regular tours.

The celebration continues on Elvis’ birthday January 8. At 9:00 a.m. the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will take place in the Graceland Soundstage in Elvis Presley’s Memphis. The special ceremony will feature Graceland/EPE officials, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials. Fans who are unable to attend can watch the ceremony online.

The evening of the 8th, fans will enjoy a popular Elvis Week event making its Elvis Birthday Celebration debut. Musician Dean Z will present an evening of Elvis music live at the Graceland Soundstage featuring an acoustic experience ranging from Elvis’ biggest hits to some of his beloved fan favorite songs. Dean will be backed by members of his band and back-up singers.

On January 9, a special “Conversations on Elvis” hosted by Tom Brown, will include favorite memories and stories from friends, bandmates, and colleagues. Due to COVID-19, the event will feature one in-person special guest to be announced soon, plus special newly recorded Zoom interviews, an Inside the Archives segment with Graceland’s VP of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese.

The festivities will conclude that night with the Elvis Birthday Bash at Elvis Presley’s Memphis and a private evening tour of Graceland Mansion decorated for the holidays. The special evening tour of Graceland Mansion will include live tour guides inside Graceland Mansion and Elvis Christmas music playing throughout the rest of the mansion grounds. At Elvis Presley’s Memphis, attendees will enjoy, Archives Show & Tell and photo ops, Elvis trivia, scavenger hunts, and more.

Tickets for Elvis' Birthday Celebration events can be purchased at Graceland.com or by calling Graceland Reservations at 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322.