Flip, boom: Print your own 'Hamilton' Playbill while you watch at home

NEW YORK — If you're one of the many fans of "Hamilton," chances are you aren't throwing away your shot at watching the hit Broadway musical on Disney+.
The show was filmed with the original Broadway cast, which means if you weren't able to see Lin Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, and the rest of the Tony-winning cast, you can rewind and be (somewhat) satisfied with this recording.
To fully immerse yourself further into the Broadway experience, Playbill is giving you a printable version of the very program that was in production the week "Hamilton" was filmed on stage in late June 2016.
Once you print out your hard copy of the program, it may feel more like you're in the room where it happened - the Richard Rogers theatre - rather than on your couch.
Playbill is also having a watch party of the musical on July 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
RELATED: How 'Hamilton' became a cultural hit
