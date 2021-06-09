Hamilton tickets for The Orpheum Memphis go on sale Monday, September 13th

The Orpheum Theatre said single tickets for the popular show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton is coming back to the Orpheum in Memphis, and tickets go on sale next week.

The Orpheum Theatre said Tuesday that single tickets for the popular show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021.

Hamilton is coming to the Orpheum December 21, 2021 – January 2, 2022.

Tickets are available at orpheum-memphis.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 901-525-3000.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $179, and a select number of premium seats are available at $299. There’s a maximum of 8 tickets per account for the run.