The Hot Foot Honeys ‘HerStories’ showcase is this weekend, March 19 and 20 at the Buckman Performing Arts Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They are sweet on their feet and making their mark around the city. Meet the Hot Foot Honeys, Memphis' only professional tap dance group!

The all women group started in 2012 and has three goals: to preserve, promote, and perform tap dance in Memphis and the Mid-South.

“It is very special to be in a group of all women. We all support each other tremendously. It is a very special connection that we all have when we get to dance together,” said Marianne Bell, Artistic Director of the Hot Foot Honeys.

The group does shows and workshops in the community for dancers - from the beginner to advanced level. Every year, the group hosts a Spring showcase.

“Our upcoming show is entitled ‘HerStories,’ which is a take on ‘her story,’ which is a take on ‘history.’ We are exploring not only our inspirations as women, but our own stories based on those inspirations,” said Bell.

She said tap dancing became popular in the 1920s and 30s, but it's making a comeback.

“Most people think of the tap dance as something that kind of enhances, for example, a musical theater performance. While it definitely does that, we kind of take it a step further,” said Bell. "You're going to see a little bit of everything. You're going to see some of what you might think of as more classic tap. Then you will see some tap dance that's infused with modern dance, performance art, spoken word and poetry. It will really take you on a journey."

“We take tap in kind of a different direction, and it's just really fun. We have a great time with it. We all love the art of tap dancing and moving our feet and making rhythm… It kind of elevates tap dance to the same genre as ballet, symphony, or a jazz concert."

Bell said the Hot Foot Honeys is currently made up of 10 women, ranging in age from 18 to over 50.

"We enjoy working together and dancing together, and it really makes kind of a sisterhood. You're in an experience where you're rehearsing and creating something, and we just love each other. We're all friends. We all love performing together. It is a very, very special connection that we all have when we get to dance together."

“I always say I love tap because it's the only art form of dance where you get to make music while you're dancing. You are a musician and a dancer at the same time. I just I find it so fun and fascinating, and it's really limitless with its possibilities."

The Hot Foot Honeys ‘HerStories’ showcase is March 19 and 20 at the Buckman Performing Arts Center.

The group holds auditions every year in the fall. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Memphis' Hot Foot Honeys tap dancing group 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5