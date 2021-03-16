"I got to bring my city up because they need it" | American Idol hopeful Calvin Upshaw on what he'll do if he wins

"I come from a small town where there's nothing, no opportunities and now I have that opportunity to make a change for my community," said Upshaw.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, we introduced you to Calvin Upshaw. He's the Mississippi native who will be competing on the ABC hit show, American Idol. He tells Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin what he'll do if he wins the competition. It's local good news for his hometown.

"You're pushing my love a little bit too far. I don't think you know. I don't think you know how blessed you are," sings American Idol Contestant Calvin Upshaw.

Calvin Upshaw is blessed. He'll soon be competing on American Idol.

He lives in Marks, Mississippi. That's about an hour and twenty minutes from Memphis.

"I touch a lot of people with my voice, with my music and with my pain because of the foundation I come from," said Upshaw.

And competing on the show that makes people singing sensations is something he's been dreaming about.

What will you do if you go all the way Calvin? Katina asked.

"If the Lord does bless me all the way through with ‘Idol’, I got to start with my city. I got to bring my city up because they need it. The elderly needs it, the kids need it,” said Upshaw.

"Think it over. Think it over girl. You better, you better think it over girl," sings Upshaw.

Calvin said he's always thinking about his hometown, Marks, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. started the Mule Train and where there's not a single grocery store or hospital.

"We need it. A lot more mentors, a lot of more motivational speakers, a lot of people to bring joy and love to our community," said Upshaw.

"Trust me my dear. Have no fear, ‘cause y'all don't know, y'all don't know God brought me here," sings Upshaw.

Upshaw also said he hopes to open a business one day so he can take care of his family in Marks, Mississippi.