Tickets are on sale for the inaugural Grind City Fest this August in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a new music festival headed to Memphis.
The inaugural Grind City Fest is a two-day music festival featuring brews, blues, and bluegrass at Grind City Brewing Company. That's at 76 Waterworks Ave. in downtown Memphis.
The festival is set for Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Early bird tickets are on sale now, and public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Single day tickets will run $35. Two day passes and VIP tickets are also available. Learn more at ticketmaster.com.
Among those set to perform are Greensky Bluegrass, Grammy Award-winning group The Infamous Stringdusters, Here Come the Mummies, The Travelin’ McCourys, Saxsquatch, Kyle Nix & The 38s, and The Wild Feathers. More appearances are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
