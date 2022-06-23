Tickets are on sale for the inaugural Grind City Fest this August in downtown Memphis

The inaugural Grind City Fest is a two-day music festival featuring brews, blues, and bluegrass at Grind City Brewing Company . That's at 76 Waterworks Ave. in downtown Memphis.

The festival is set for Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Early bird tickets are on sale now, and public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Single day tickets will run $35. Two day passes and VIP tickets are also available. Learn more at ticketmaster.com.