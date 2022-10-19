Indie Memphis film festival celebrates 25 years in the bluff city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years.
The festival brings independent feature movies, documentaries, and short films from around the world to Memphis.
In-person screenings are taking place at several theaters:
- Halloran Centre
- Playhouse on the Square
- Circuit Playhouse
- Malco Studio on the Square
- Crosstown Theater
Learn more about the different forums and films, and get tickets HERE.
RELATED: Documentary on Memphis' iconic Rendezvous to debut at Indie Memphis Film Festival | Here's how you can watch the world premiere