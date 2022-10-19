Indie Memphis film festival celebrates 25 years in the bluff city

The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years.

The festival brings independent feature movies, documentaries, and short films from around the world to Memphis.

In-person screenings are taking place at several theaters:

Halloran Centre

Playhouse on the Square

Circuit Playhouse

Malco Studio on the Square

Crosstown Theater