x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Indie Memphis film festival celebrates 25 years in the bluff city

The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years.
Credit: Indie Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years.

The festival brings independent feature movies, documentaries, and short films from around the world to Memphis.

In-person screenings are taking place at several theaters:

  • Halloran Centre
  • Playhouse on the Square
  • Circuit Playhouse
  • Malco Studio on the Square
  • Crosstown Theater

Learn more about the different forums and films, and get tickets HERE.

RELATED: Documentary on Memphis' iconic Rendezvous to debut at Indie Memphis Film Festival | Here's how you can watch the world premiere

RELATED: 'Queen Rising' is in theaters now: why it's a tribute to Memphis

RELATED: From haunted houses to corn mazes: things to do across the Mid-South this Halloween

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Under the Big Top: The Spectacular Circus is in town

Before You Leave, Check This Out