Jackson, Mississippi, considers renaming street after Bluesman Bobby Rush

The Jackson city council is considering an ordinance to rename Ellis Avenue to Bobby Rush Boulevard.

A street in Mississippi's capital city could be getting a new name.

WLBT-TV reports an ordinance to rename Ellis Avenue to Bobby Rush Boulevard, in honor of the two-time Grammy winning Bluesman, was introduced at Tuesday's Jackson City Council meeting.

The proposed ordinance is expected to be expedited through the approval process.

City Attorney Monica Allen says before it can be passed, several steps have to be taken, including notifying businesses along the roadway of the potential change.