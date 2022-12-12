Janet Jackson to bring 'Together Again' world tour to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Ludacris

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, Dec. 13, with the sale to the general public on Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy-winning icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis, and she’s bringing another Grammy winner – Ludacris – as a special guest.

Jackson’s ninth concert tour, Together Again, will make a stop at FedExForum in downtown Memphis in Saturday, April 29, 2023. The new tour celebrates Jackson’s 50 years in entertainment, as well as the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and 30th anniversary of janet.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. to the general public at ticketmaster.com and FedExForum box office. An exclusive FedExForum presale will begin Thursday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.