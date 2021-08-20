Jason Isbell & the 400 Units cancel Mississippi show over vaccines, will play Graceland instead

The band said it canceled the show after “the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Musicians Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are canceling a show in Mississippi over vaccines, and will play in Memphis instead.

Southeastern Records tweeted out that the October 8, 2021 concert at Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi, was canceled because “the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards.”

Instead, the band will play the Soundstage at Graceland that night. Those who attend must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a negative test within 48 hours before attending the event.

Ticket refunds for the Brandon show are available wherever you bought them. They said Ticketmaster purchases will be refunded automatically within 30 days.

Poor boys and pilgrims with vaccines and we are going to Graceland https://t.co/hUwuK7rvOn — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 20, 2021

.@JasonIsbell and @the400Unit will no longer be performing on October 8, 2021 at Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, MS. Unfortunately, the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band's updated Health and Safety standards. — Southeastern Records (@SoutheasternRec) August 20, 2021