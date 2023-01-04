Journey brings 50th anniversary tour to FedExForum with special guest Toto

The show is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t Stop Believing! Journey is coming to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Toto. The band is bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to FedExForum.

The show is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. A FedExForum presale runs Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get the FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

The Memphis stop is one of 38 cities in North America for Journey as they travel across the world to celebrate 50 years in music.

Journey features Founder, Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” said Schon in a news release. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

“Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of ‘certain music’ during ‘uncertain times,’” said Cain.

Toto, known for hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join Journey on all dates.