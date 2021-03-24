Kane, aka Knox County's mayor, going into WWE Hall of Fame

Glenn Jacobs has wrestled as the menacing red-masked giant for decades.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Kane the professional wrestler, better known to some as the Knox County mayor, is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2021.

WWE made the announcement Wednesday.

Glenn Jacobs has competed in the ring for years as the towering, red-masked menace. Kane has sometimes wrestled in tandem with his half-brother, The Undertaker.

Together they've been known as the Brothers of Destruction, a relationship that's seen both feuds and unity since the late 1990s.

BREAKING: As first announced on @WWETheBump, @KaneWWE is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/Dkr9ux3BJC — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

Enshrinement is set for April 6 and is to be streamed for viewers on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere, according to the announcement.

Watch the moment The Undertaker announces the WWE Hall of Fame news to Kane:

Kane is also known among fans as The Big Red Machine.

While Jacobs focuses primarily on leading the county government these days, he still makes occasional appearances as the character. Jacobs, elected as mayor in 2018, announced this week he plans to seek a second four-year term.