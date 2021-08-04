Kane Brown to bring 'Blessed & Free Tour' to FedExForum in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today, Multi-Platinum, five-time AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced his headlining Blessed & Free Tour, stopping in 35 North American cities. The tour will visit FedExForum in Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, and will feature special guests Jordan Davis and Restless Road.
Starting October 1, Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour will visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022, making him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.
A life-long basketball fan and former four-sport high school athlete, Brown first hinted at the tour during the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago, where he played in the NBA celebrity All-Star game.
Tickets for the FedExForum date go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office.
There will also be an exclusive online presale on Thursday, April 15, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and by connecting with FedExForum on Twitter and Instagram (@FedExForum) or ‘liking’ FedExForum on Facebook.
In anticipation of social distancing guidelines being relaxed, the Kane Brown show will be sold to full capacity; however, available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time and in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives.
Noted as the “future of Country” (Billboard) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time), the chart-topping entertainer recently earned his first ACM Album of the Year nomination for Mixtape Vol. 1, as well as a Video of the Year nomination for his anthem “Worldwide Beautiful.” Brown first broke through the country charts with his #1 self-titled debut, which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart and made Brown the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously. Kane Brown earned three AMA Awards and produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time--the 7X platinum #1 hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs.” Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Experiment produced back-to-back #1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. His latest project, Mixtape Vol. 1 features Brown’s Top 10 pop radio hit “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, his co-written duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend, and his current hit at Country radio “Worship You.” Fueled by Marathon, Blessed & Free marks the first tour for Brown since his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which earned critical praise during its international run.