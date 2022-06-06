Kevin Hart to bring his Reality Check tour to FedExForum in October

The tour will make a stop at FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and at the FedExForum Box Office.

FexExForum officials said call phones will have to be secured per tour policy. Guests will get a Yondr pouch to secure their device, which will then be opened at the end of the event. They can keep possession of their phones, which will only be allowed to be used in designated areas in the venue. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out by security.