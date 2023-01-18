L.A. County coroner defers cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley

The coroner confirms to ABC News Presley did undergo an examination Jan. 14, 2023, by the Medical Examiner. The coroner said her cause of death is being deferred pending the results of toxicology.

A public memorial service for Presley will be held Jan. 22 at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father Elvis Presley. The memorial will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. It was previously announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.