Lady A postpones tour, cancels Live at the Garden show in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the bands set for this year’s Live at the Garden season has canceled its appearance.

Lady A announced on social media it has postponed its Request Line Tour as one of its members begins “a journey to sobriety.” The band said the tour is now postponed until next year.

The band was originally set to play the Memphis Botanic Garden on Aug. 20, 2022. Garden officials said refunds would be issued automatically by Ticketmaster to individual show ticket holders, who should get an email confirming the refund.

Season pass and table ticket holders will get an email on the options available.

The Garden said it is working to find a replacement show for the 2022 season.