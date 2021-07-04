Levitt Shell announces return of live music with a twist

The Orion Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series: Tasty Compositions will feature six local and regional musicians and food from your local chefs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're thrilled to announce that LIVE MUSIC is returning to our historic stage this Summer! The Orion Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series: Tasty Compositions presented by Roadshow BMW, is a new twist on our ticketed fundraising series that will feature six incredible local and regional musicians and amazing food from your favorite local chefs! By supporting this series, you are powering the return of FREE concerts this Fall!

We've partnered with Chef Kelly English and a team of Memphis chefs to curate a unique, picnic style dinner dubbed "Tasty Compositions" for each concert to help enhance the magical experience of being back on the lawn after more than a year. This ticketed fundraising series will be limited capacity with safe, socially-distanced "pod" experiences on the Shell lawn. Dates for the series include: May 6 & 20, June 3 & 17, July 1 & 15.

North Mississippi Allstars is opening up the series on May 6, and on May 20 we've got the genre-defying New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas!

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday (4/9) for North Mississippi Allstars and NEXT Friday (4/16) for Tank and The Bangas.

To ensure a pleasurable, safe experience for everyone, tickets will only be sold as "pods" of six people ($400 with provided picnic, $270 without provided picnic). So, go grab 5 of your friends and secure your pod today-- individual tickets will not be available.

Keep your eyes peeled for the menu coming soon. Bars will be available for alcoholic and non-alcoholic purchases. Outside food and beverages can not be brought into the Shell.

For more information on our "Orion Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series: Tasty Compositions presented by Roadshow BMW" head to levittshell.org.