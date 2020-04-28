Live at the Garden 2020 season canceled

This season was supposed to be the 20th anniversary of the annual concert series.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live at the Garden today announced that due to cancellations of touring music acts during the summer and fall this year, it has canceled its 2020 season. The season line-up was to have been announced on May 6 during a Facebook Live event.

“This season was to be our 20th anniversary and we had a lot of exciting things planned to celebrate. However, three of the acts we had booked for this season have understandably canceled their tours due to the unpredictability of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sherry May, Co-Director, Live at the Garden. “We are of course devastated as are all of our patrons who have made this music series a part of their lives, some for our full 20 years.”

Live at the Garden has communicated with those who had purchased tables for the season. All table holders, as well as sponsors have been offered the choice of either converting their investment in the season into a tax-deductible donation to the Memphis Botanic Garden, applying the money toward a table or sponsorship for 2021, or receiving a full refund, or a combination of all three.

“Live at the Garden is the single largest fundraising source for the Memphis Botanic Garden, accounting for approximately 25 percent of annual revenues,” said Michael Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden. “This cancellation, combined with other losses of earned income such as rentals, educational programming, and daily admissions is seriously effecting our ability to operate and provide programming at the Garden. I am hopeful that our patrons will convert their payments for this year into a donation to the Garden”.

﻿Live at the Garden is still hopeful that a 20th Anniversary Concert can be held later in the year to celebrate the milestone. That will be dependent on rules for gatherings and potential artist availability. Live at the Garden is also exploring online opportunities and will offer commemorative merchandise to celebrate this milestone.