Here's who will hit the stage for the 2022 Live at the Garden series

Steely Dan, Darius Rucker, Lady A, The Doobie Brothers, and Chicago will head to the Botanic Garden for the annual concert series.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year’s lineup for the Memphis Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden series is out.

“We are excited to announce this year’s lineup and finally get back to what feels like a normal concert season, post-Covid,” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden, in a news release. “We have a lot of star power and fan favorites on this lineup. Collectively, these artists have sold over 175 million albums. This is the kind of lineup where you know every word to every song.”

Concert attendees can bring law chairs, blankets, and coolers. Food trucks and bars are also on site, and pre-order catering is available. There will also be free shuttles running from Laurelwood to the Garden from 5 p.m. to midnight for each show.

Lawn tickets for each individual show start at $60 plus fees.

Season passes run $255 for a regular lawn pass and $300 for a premium lawn pass. Garden officials said this year there will also be a Season Pit Pass, which is a general admission lawn ticket with access to a standing room only pit in front of the stage. Those run $375 each.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 2nd at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Season passes can be purchased HERE.