The 'Rumors' are true | Lizzo is coming to Memphis in April 2023

Presale tickets go on sale Nov. 17, 2022, and general public tickets on Nov. 18, for the April 26th show at FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis get ready. Grammy and Emmy award winning Lizzo is bringing her tour to Memphis in April 2023.

The Truth Hurts singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our will arrive in Memphis at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive presale is available beginning this Thursday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers.

The Memphis stop is one of 17 cities Lizzo will be stopping in as part of the tour in 2023.