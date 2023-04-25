After 30 years, LL Cool J is Doin' It again... going back on tour that is

Hip-hop legend LL Cool J will hit the stage at FedExForum in August for The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He’s Going Back to Cali, but first, hip-hop legend LL Cool J will hit the stage at FedExForum in August for Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live tour.

The tour marks the icon’s first headline arena tour in 30 years, and will feature some of the biggest names in music, including The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. In select cities, a rotating cast of acts will also appear, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more.

The F.O.R.C.E. Live show will head to FedExForum in Memphis on August 22, 2023.

Presale tickets:

Verizon exclusive presale: Tuesday, April 25 at Noon through Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Citi cardmembers resale: Tuesday, April 25 at Noon through Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster, local venue & radio presales: Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be available HERE.

General public tickets:

Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available HERE.

Full list of tour dates: