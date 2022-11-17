"Lost Boys" & "Goonies" star Corey Feldman to bring tour to Memphis

Black Lodge announced Thursday the actor and musician is bringing the third leg of his Love ReTours 2.2 show to the venue on Dec. 13, 2022, at 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Actor and musician Corey Feldman, who became known in the 80s in movies like Goonies, The Lost Boys, Stand by Me, and License to Drive, is headed to Memphis.

Black Lodge announced Thursday the star is bringing the third leg of his Love ReTours 2.2 show to the venue on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. The restaurant, bar, and old school video store said tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at https://www.seetickets.us/event/Corey-Feldman-at-Black-Lodge-Memphis-TN/517530. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $125 for Meet and Greet, according to the website.

According to his own website, Feldman is celebrating his third Top 40 Billboard hit “Without U,” a ballad dedicated to his wife Courtney, on his new album “Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love.”

Over the years, Feldman has continued to act, and has been known for his many roles, which included a string of hit movies with fellow actor Corey Haim. The two also starred in the A&E reality show The Two Coreys before Haim’s death in 2010.

Feldman published an autobiography, Coreyography, in 2013, and has also spoken up about child abuse in the entertainment industry. He serves as an ambassador for CHILD USA, a nonprofit aimed at bringing awareness of child abuse and advocating for protections.

Feldman previously canceled a Memphis stop on his tour in October 2017, citing safety concerns.