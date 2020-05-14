Memphis native Lucy Hale talks about CW show Katy Keene & Thursday night’s season finale

Hale talked with Local 24 meteorologist Chelsea Chandler, who grew up singing with the star.

Wednesday, I got the chance to speak with an old friend of mine, Lucy Hale. She is a Memphis native who I actually grew up singing with! She went on to star in so many incredible series and movies, most notably Pretty Little Liar, and now is the star of her second series with The CW.

Lucy has always been so real and unchanged and that’s how I wanted you to see our interview. So this is raw with very little editing just to add in some clips of the show.

This is a new way for all of us to do these interviews, so you get to see the joys of working from home for both of us, like dogs! And the pains, like unplanned interruptions - all while you learn more about Hale’s journey to Katy Keene and how it helped merge many of her passions in life into one role.

If you’re like me, you love all the Archie Comics series shows and this is the next installment of the classic franchise.

Katy Keene is set in a Nostalgic version of New York City and follows the famous fashionista and her friends as they each follow their own dreams while supporting one another.

I don’t want to give too much away, but if you’ve been a Hale fan, a Riverdale fan, or simply root for the home team, I think you’ll enjoy this interview!

The latest Archie Comics classic character-based show is set to end its first season Thursday on CW30 at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in to see Lucy combine her own passions of singing and acting with her highly anticipated big solo performance, you won’t want to miss because let me tell you, girl can SANG.

If you need to get caught up on any of the previous episodes, you can find them all on CWTV.com or the CW app.