Malco Theatres to hold first-ever "Cinema Week"

There are marquee rewards, special double feature screenings, and an advance viewing of "Fast and Furious 9."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a year of movie theater closures, Malco Theatres wants to energize fans and get them excited about heading back to the movies.

Next week, it's launching its first-ever "Cinema Week."

The nation-wide event will start Tuesday, June 22, and ends Sunday, June 27th, and includes a variety of options over the week - like marquee rewards, special double feature screenings, and advance viewing of "Fast and Furious 9."

There's also a chance to win prizes each night.

Find the full news release on the event below:

Memphis-based Malco Theatres is on a mission to re-engage moviegoers by participating in the in the first-ever Cinema Week, a six-day nationwide event showcasing movie theatres.

Designed to energize fans, and encourage audiences to support local movie theaters, Cinema Week takes place June 22-27, 2021 with various activities across markets and locations. The inaugural event has support from the Independent Cinema Alliance, the National Association of Theatre Owners and numerous sponsors, including Fandango, Atom Tickets, Coca-Cola, Screenvision Media and more. Over 300 exhibitors representing national, regional and independent theatres, with more than 30,000 combined screens in the U.S. and Canada, will be participating.

“Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”

Malco is planning on both company-wide and individual activities at area theatres including:

Marquee Rewards members can earn Double Loyalty Points on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27

members can earn on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27 Sneaks of Werewolves Within on June 23 at the Collierville Cinema Grill, Ridgeway Cinema Grill, Grandview Cinema & IMAX and Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX

of on June 23 at the Collierville Cinema Grill, Ridgeway Cinema Grill, Grandview Cinema & IMAX and Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX Special Double Feature Screenings of A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place Part II on June 23 at select locations

of on June 23 at select locations Advance Shows of F9: The Fast Saga (including IMAX & MXT screens) on June 24 at most locations

of (including IMAX & MXT screens) on June 24 at most locations Complimentary Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn with purchase of a large popcorn (at participating locations, while supplies last)

with purchase of a large popcorn (at participating locations, while supplies last) In-theatre giveaways & social media prizing

On a national level, Cinema Week is kicking off an interactive #DitchYourCouch contest to award Fandango gift cards, as well as exclusive movie memorabilia & prize packs generously supplied by various film studios.

“With flat screen TVs in most every home, you can now stay home and ‘watch’ movies,” added Jimmy Tashie, Co-Chairman, Malco Theatres. “Seeing a major action movie at home is not the same as viewing one in a true ‘state of the art’ theatre. Modern cinemas offer viewers a ‘cinematic experience’, the kind that immerses the viewer in a high-tech sight and sound journey that can only be experienced in a modern cinema with large screens and multi-track surround sound channels. Filmmakers know the difference and most prefer their art to be enjoyed by audiences in communal settings where the ‘experience’ is shared by all in attendance. No one else delivers emotions quite like the movies. So, you can watch it or experience it. The choice is yours.”