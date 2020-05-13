Malco's Summer Drive-In Theatre to reopen Friday

The drive-in has been closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based Malco Theatres has set Friday, May 15, 2020 as the official re-opening date for the Summer Drive-In Theatre.

The classic quad-screen cinema is one of only 330 drive-in theatres remaining in the United States and has been closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The theatre, located at 5310 Summer Avenue in Memphis, will offer a nightly $20 carload special, presenting double features at sundown of Trolls: World Tour followed by Doolittle on two screens and The Invisible Man with The Hunt on the other two screens.

“Malco is very excited to open the drive-in and welcome our customers back”, said David Tashie, President & COO. ”We appreciate their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We would also like to thank the City of Memphis for allowing the drive-in to open, and while we will be implementing a program to provide extra safety measures for our patrons and employees, we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out watching movies on the big screen again.”

In order to meet strict social distancing guidelines, overall vehicle admission will be limited per screen and attendees must purchase the carload ticket in advance via www.malco.com or the Malco app. Summer Avenue traffic will be closely monitored with only those exhibiting a pre-purchased carload ticket (printed or via phone) being granted admission. To assist with traffic flow and ease entry congestion, two gates will be designated for guests with pre-purchased tickets and a third line will be used for overflow as necessary. Advance purchase carload tickets are non-refundable or exchangeable.

As part of the reopening strategy, a safety program providing extra measures will be followed, including observing social distancing by limiting attendance to 50%.

Employees will don gloves and masks/face coverings

Restroom usage will be monitored and limited by an employee

Restrooms will be sanitized every 30 minutes

Concession stand access will have separate areas for ordering and item pickup, with clear six-foot ground markings

Customers will be issued an order number for pickup

The concession menu will be limited to soft drinks/beverages, popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, soft pretzels and pre-packaged candy. All food items will be served in sealed packaging with disposable vessels. Popcorn and soft drinks/beverages purchases will be single serve only with no refills allowed.

Malco encourages guests to follow the new operational procedures and assist the on-going efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Wash hands frequently

Use hand sanitizer when available

Maintain a six-foot distance from others at all times

Wear a mask or face covering when visiting the concession stand or restroom