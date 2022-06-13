x
Entertainment News

Iconic singer Mary J. Blige is coming to Memphis this fall

Nine-time Grammy winning icon Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to FedExForum Sunday, October 16, 2022. Tickets go on sale this week.
Credit: AP
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine-time Grammy winning icon Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to Memphis this fall.

The tour hits FedExForum Sunday, October 16, 2022, with featured acts Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. Current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, those who get the FedExForum Event Alert emails, and Grizzlies e-News subscribers will have access to an exclusive presale Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

From FedExForum: Often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Blige’s career has stretched decades long and in addition to her nine Grammy wins, she has also won four American Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards. Blige was also the first person to be nominated for an Academy Award for both acting and songwriting in the same year. In 2022, Time Magazine named Blige as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Blige formed her own label, Mary Jane Productions, and released her 14th studio album “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

