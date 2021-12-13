Melissa Etheridge headed to the Soundstage at Graceland in May 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winner Melissa Ethridge is headed to Memphis in May 2022 for a concert at the Soundstage at Graceland. Her One Way Out Tour is set to play Graceland Live’s venue on May 6th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, 2021. Find tickets HERE or call 877-777-0606.
Ethridge has a Memphis history with her music. In 2016, Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014’s critically lauded This Is M.E. It was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis.
This year, she released a new album called One Way Out, a collection of songs she wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut.
Full list of 2022 confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:
- February 3 – Robert Cray
- February 4 – Drive-By Truckers
- March 21 – Incubus
- March 24 - Johnnyswim
- March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left
- April 14 – Chris Lane
- April 23 – Tower of Power
- April 28 – Henry Rollins
- May 6 - Melissa Etheridge - NEW
- October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.