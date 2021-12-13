Melissa Etheridge headed to the Soundstage at Graceland in May 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, 2021, for the show set for May 6, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winner Melissa Ethridge is headed to Memphis in May 2022 for a concert at the Soundstage at Graceland. Her One Way Out Tour is set to play Graceland Live’s venue on May 6th.

Find tickets HERE or call 877-777-0606.

Ethridge has a Memphis history with her music. In 2016, Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014’s critically lauded This Is M.E. It was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis.

This year, she released a new album called One Way Out, a collection of songs she wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut.

Full list of 2022 confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

February 3 – Robert Cray

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

March 21 – Incubus

March 24 - Johnnyswim

March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left

April 14 – Chris Lane

April 23 – Tower of Power

April 28 – Henry Rollins

May 6 - Melissa Etheridge - NEW

October 6 - "Weird Al" Yankovic

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.