Memphian competes for top dollar on HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen"

Interior designer Carmeon Hamilton will compete against seven others from an isolated, specially built "design hub" in southern California.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphian is competing for $50,000 dollars on HGTV’s new competition series "Design Star: Next Gen."

Interior designer Carmeon Hamilton was featured in "Architectural Digest" as a rising star in the design world and was listed a class of 2021 change maker by Apartment Therapy.

She will compete against seven others from an isolated, specially built "design hub" in southern California, stocked with what they need for weekly design challenges.

The first episode premiered Wednesday night, but you can catch Carmeon on "Design Star" on HGTV or Discovery+ on Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m.