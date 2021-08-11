Memphis 12-year-old headed to NYC to sing with the Metropolitan Opera

Caleb Thompson is joining the roster of the most prestigious opera house for the production of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old Memphis student is getting the chance to perform with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Caleb Thompson is joining the roster of the most prestigious opera house in the company for the production of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones." It’s the Met’s first performance of an opera by a black composer in its nearly 140-year history.

The opportunity for Caleb is all thanks to a collaboration between Opera Memphis, STAX Music Academy, and the Met. STAX developed a new curriculum with four students for a year-long virtual class in opera.

After a national search hundreds of applicants and multiple callbacks, Caleb was chosen as an understudy for the production's only singing role for a child.

His instructors said he is joyful, hardworking, funny, and so talented.

Congratulations, Caleb!