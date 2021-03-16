x
Memphis animator focuses on Orange Mound for new show for Oprah Winfrey Network

Munirah Safiyah Jones will develop the network's first animated series "The Mound," set in the historic black neighborhood during the 1980s.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis animator is creating an Orange Mound-inspired comedy series for the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Munirah Safiyah Jones will develop the network's first animated series "The Mound." The show will be set in the historic black neighborhood during the 1980s.

Jones said she chose Orange Mound for the show because Orange Mound was intended as a southern rival to Harlem when it was developed for homeowners in the 1890s, and she became fascinated with the neighborhood's history.

This isn't Jones' first time working with the OWN network.

After going viral with her YouTube series "Junt-Land," she was chosen to create a series of animated shorts called "Sincerely, Camille" to promote the "Your Vote" campaign to get more voter participation.
The Memphis native and two-time University of Memphis graduate has written for publications including The Memphis Business Journal, Memphis Flyer and High Ground News, and previously served as coordinator of The Teen Appeal.
