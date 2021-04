"Locals Live: Memphis Music at the Garden" starts April 17 with the band Almost Famous.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden says after almost two years, live music is returning to the Radians Amphitheater with the start of its “Locals Live” series.

Garden officials say it will be a safe and socially distanced environment. Besides music, there will be food and drinks, and more.

Gates open at 6pm with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.