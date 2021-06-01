From Memphis to the World: Celebrate African American music appreciation month this June

Get ready for 30-days of African American music appreciation month this June.

W.C. Handy Memphis Home and Museum and "16 Bars Entertainment" announced the "From Memphis to the World" music appreciation month. Every weekend this month will be devoted to a different theme, with the third week dedicated to supporting several Juneteenth events.

Tuesday, the Museum introduced several artists who will release music. The celebration leads up to the big reveal of the music label's release launch party at the end of the month.

“From Memphis To The World” Calendar Of Events

Friday, June 4th - 6PM-8PM

16 Bars Southern Soul Artist The Marqee of Soul

African American Music Month Kickoff Performance

Saturday, June 12th

Ekpe Abioto’s Black on Black Love Book Fair

Books, Music & Food (Trucks, that is!)

11AM-2PM - Dr. Larry Moore (“Images Of Beale Street”), Gemi Treadwell (“Beale Street Poetry”), Independent Publisher George Grant will be presenting a preview of his new book “Beale Street Unforgotten”, set for release June 17th. Plus, Gospel-Jazz Saxophonist Cookie Drake.

Saturday, June 19th

16 Bars Supports Juneteenth Celebrations

@ Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum & Others

Friday, June 25th