Just Dance! It's the second annual Memphis Dance Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South will be grooving Saturday at the second annual Memphis Dance Festival at the Collage Dance Collective.

The free day of dance happens at the collective Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 505 Tillman Street in Binghampton.

Collage is the largest Black-owned ballet company in the south. There will be performances by Ballet Memphis, the Grizz Girls, and dancers from Alvin Ailey.

Closing out the show is Lil Buck with cast members from Memphis Jookin.

Dancer Geno Davis said after their nationwide Jookin tour, they're glad to be back in Memphis, spreading positivity and showing young people what's possible.

“The energy if you come out to this show, you're going to see people who you can relate to, who are from Memphis, who grew up in those same poverty-stricken neighborhoods, or similar situations, but you're going to see them in a light where they are on stage, glorified, living out their dreams, and it's not something that's negative. It's motivating. It's putting a smile on people's face,” he said.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the corner of Tillman and Sam Cooper Blvd.

Memphis Jookin is going back on tour in January.