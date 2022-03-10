Tickets are now on sale for Elvis Week 2022 at Graceland

Elvis Week runs August 9 through 17, 2022, at Graceland in Whitehaven. Both Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling will be on hand.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Elvis Week events in Memphis, marking the 45th anniversary of the passing of the King of Rock and Roll.

Elvis Week runs August 9 through 17, 2022, at Graceland in Whitehaven. Both Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling will be on hand, each hosting an exclusive personal tour of Elvis’ home in Memphis.

Organizers said Priscilla will also appear at the Elvis Presley in Concert event on August 16th and Conversations on Elvis on August 15th, as well as an exclusive cocktail party on the Graceland lawn on the 17th.

The annual candlelight vigil is set to Monday, August 15th, at Graceland’s front gate.

There will also se the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, and a The Ultimate Return – a live concert featuring 10 past Tribute Artist winners.

