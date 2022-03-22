x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Craig Brewer to host 'secret screening' at Crosstown Theater

The film being shown won't be announced until the screening begins Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Crosstown Concourse.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Craig Brewer attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis filmmaker Craig Brewer, who directed Hustle & Flow, the remake of Footloose, and Coming 2 America, is bring a ‘secret screening’ to Crosstown Concourse.

Friday, March 25, Brewer will host the screening of one of his favorite films at the Crosstown Theater. The catch is - the film being shown won’t be announced until right before the film begins.

The movie starts at 8 p.m. but before the film rolls, the Lucky 7 Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. There will also be an introduction by Brewer with some ‘special guests’ who he said will discuss “why this movie is so exciting to me and why I think this movie is fun or relevant.”

Tickets are $5 at the door. Learn more HERE.

We are incredibly honored to be a part of Craig Brewer’s Secret Screening with special guests Lucky 7 Brass Band this...

Posted by Lucky 7 Brass Band on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Related Articles

In Other News

South Memphis memorial for Young Dolph slowly being removed