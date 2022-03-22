Craig Brewer to host 'secret screening' at Crosstown Theater

Friday, March 25, Brewer will host the screening of one of his favorite films at the Crosstown Theater. The catch is - the film being shown won’t be announced until right before the film begins.

The movie starts at 8 p.m. but before the film rolls, the Lucky 7 Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. There will also be an introduction by Brewer with some ‘special guests’ who he said will discuss “why this movie is so exciting to me and why I think this movie is fun or relevant.”