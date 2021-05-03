x
Memphis legend Al Green gets COVID-19 vaccine, encourages other to follow

Green received his first dose at St. Francis Hospital in east Memphis Thursday.
Credit: St. Francis Healthcare
Photographed from left to right: Director of ICU and Wound Care Stephanie Cowan, MSN, RN, NEW-BC, Rev. Al Greene, Chief Operating Officer Manoucheka Thermitus, MBA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis celebrity is "tired of being alone" and decided to step up and get his COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread.

Now, Al Green is feeling "love and happiness."

The 74-year-old singer, best known for his hits in the early 1970s, Is now pastor at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Whitehaven.

Green is a strong advocate of everyone getting vaccinated when they can, especially members of the African American community.
