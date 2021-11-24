Two Memphis musicians to be featured at 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl events

Andy Childs with Sixwire and Jason D. Williams will perform, and Childs will receive an achievement award.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis musicians will be the featured entertainment at two of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl events this December.

Andy Childs and his band Sixwire will headline the President’s Gala at the Peabody Hotel December 27, where Childs will also receive the bowl’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

Jason D. Williams will take the stage as the grand finale to the halftime show at the big game December 28th.

The Outstanding Achievement Award is presented by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It recognizes those in the field of music and entertainment.

“We’re proud to honor Andy for his more than 20 years of performing at the President’s Gala and his fabulous career,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “This year Andy and Sixwire will be the headline act at the President’s Gala and play until the last person leaves the dance floor”.

“I’m humbled and honored by this acknowledgment, and I mostly feel fortunate that I have been able to live the dream of a music career that started for me in my hometown of Memphis,” said Childs. “Memphis is the most important community in the history of popular music, and I get a thrill every night when I am able to introduce myself as being born and raised there. Beyond any dream I have had, I am even more grateful that my work in entertainment has presented opportunities to help raise a great deal of funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and as long as I am on my feet and in good voice, I’ll continue that work. Thank you Steve Ehrhart and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for allowing me to be a part of one of Memphis’ greatest events!”

“Jason D. is a high-energy entertainer with his own great songs to go along with the rock n roll classics he puts his own special touch to such as ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lotta of Shakin’ Goin’ On’,” added Ehrhart. “Jason D. will make this year’s halftime finale a show we’ll all remember for a long time.”

“It’s such a honor to have been asked to perform the halftime show for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. As a Memphian myself I have always enjoyed the privilege of promoting our wonderful city and our unique style of rock and roll all over the world,” said Williams. “Being a fan of the game of football is the icing on the cake for this performance, I imagine the only thing better than having seats on the 50-yard line will actually be being on the 50-yard line.”