Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot & killed in Houston, Texas

Houston Police told ABC 24 Snootie Wild, aka LePreston Porter, was shot about 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. His social media pages said he died the next day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hip hop fans are mourning the death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, aka LePreston Porter, who was shot and reportedly killed in Houston.

Houston Police told ABC 24 36-year-old Porter was shot about 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Officers found him in a ditch shot in the neck and head, and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Snootie Wild’s social media pages, the rapper died the next day.

According to Houston Police, a woman told investigators her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch and several folks tried to help her. She told officers that Porter walked up and pointed a gun at her, and she ran away. She said as she was running she heard gunshots, but didn’t know who, if anyone, had been struck. She said she then called 911.

Police said the suspects took off in a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Over the years, Porter performed with many other artists, including Memphis' Yo Gotti.