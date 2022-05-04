Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash is coming back to FedExForum in July

The concert is set for Friday, July 15, 2022. Ticket go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yo Gotti is bringing back his annual ‘Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash’ to his hometown in July at FedExForum.

“Birthday Bash is back and it’s going to be better than ever,” the Memphis native said in a news release. “I have a few surprises and special performances for my hometown family, but just know that I’m gonna keep putting on for the city that raised me. The energy at FedEx Forum will be unforgettable and fans won’t want to miss it.”

In previous years, special guests included Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Boosie Badazz, Master P, NLE Choppa, and more.

The last time the CMG mogul Birthday Bash was held was 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The tradition first started in 2013 and moved to FedExFroum in 2017.

Earlier this year, Gotti released his 11th studio album CM10: Free Game, his first album release since January 2020.