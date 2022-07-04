Got soul? Help Stax Museum of American Soul Music win a big award

Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis has been named one of 30 finalists of the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Services.

It’s the only museum in Tennessee named as a finalist this year. The award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) honors the museums and libraries which make a significant impact in their communities.

"Since 2003, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music has shared the remarkable story of Stax Records at the original site of the record company's studios in the heart of the Memphis neighborhood known as Soulsville USA," said Stax Museum Executive Director Jeff Kollath. "The label launched the careers of artists such Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G.'s, and the Staple Singers, who not only recorded hit songs, but changed the landscape of American music and pop culture. The Stax Museum continues to share this music and the Stax story with a new generation of learners through educational tours, concerts, community outreach, year-round free programming, and engaging online experiences."

“So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”

IMLS wants Memphians and others to share their Stax stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals.

The national medal winners will be announced in early June and a virtual medal ceremony will be held this summer.

See the full list of finalists HERE.

Announcing 30 finalists for 2022 National Medal for #Museum & #Library Service!🥇The nation’s highest federal honor given to #museums & #libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities. #IMLSMedals Congrats to all our finalists! https://t.co/Z0RJAJL7xW — IMLS (@US_IMLS) April 7, 2022