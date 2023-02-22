17-year-old Memphian wins showcase to head to Nashville for Tennessee Songwriters Week

Stax Music Academy student HARZEE competed against 17 other songwriters Tuesday and impressed the judges with his original song “Skyfall.”

HARZEE competed against 17 other songwriters Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, and impressed the judges with his original song “Skyfall.” The 17-year-old senior at Overton High School has been making music since he was a kid, and is currently working on an album, with his third single set to drop on Feb. 24.

As part of the showcase win, HARZEE gets a free four-hour recording session sponsored by Made in Memphis Entertainment. He also won a commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night stay in Nashville with $100 gift card, and a one-year membership in the Nashville Songwriter Association International.

Winners of six other showcases across the state will also get the chance to perform at The Bluebird Cafe in March. Those six other events are taking place this week at The Bijou Theatre, Songbirds Foundation in Chattanooga, Ole Red in Gatlinburg, The Down Home in Johnson City, The Franklin Theatre in Franklin and The Palace Theatre in Gallatin.