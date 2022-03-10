WATCH: Memphis youngster makes another adorable appearance on 'Ellen'

Sam White, who went viral rapping his ABCs for careers, was back on the show this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from 2020.

A Memphis youngster is becoming one of Ellen DeGeneres’ favorite guests!

Sam White, who went viral rapping his ABCs for careers, was back on the show this week. The two talked about life, school, and Sam’s aspirations to be a talk show host. He told Ellen “I want to tell jokes just like you.” Watch below or HERE.

Sam White is back and ready to remind you that you can be anything you wanna be. Sam White is back and ready to remind you that you can be anything you wanna be. Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Sam’s rise to viral fame all started when he was 6, when he and his dad Bobby White co-produced a rap highlighting a different career for every letter of the alphabet. When we first spoke with Sam and his dad last year, his dad said the goal of the rap was to expose Sam to diverse career options.

“We’re always telling him he can be whatever he wants to be but this is just an idea to introduce him to something, Sam doesn’t watch a lot of television so it kind of became an exercise, let’s come up with careers and things you can do when you grow up, A-Z,” Bobby White told ABC 24.

The video initially posted to Facebook went viral, and the YouTube version currently has more than 3.5 million views. That was the first time Sam and his dad were invited on The Ellen show.