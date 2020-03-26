Mempho Music Festival postpones until 2021

Organizers say they don't want to conflict with Beale Street Music Festival, which was pushed to October.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mempho Music Festival organizers says they are postponing this year’s festival to 2021, so that it does not conflict with the postponed Beale Street Music Festival.

From the Mempho Music Festival website:

“As we are all aware, COVID-19 has greatly impacted everyone, including all of us in the live music industry. On March 15th, the CDC advised that events of 50 or more people be postponed for 8 weeks. This has forced spring and summer festivals to cancel or reschedule to the fall. This sudden shift has presented unique challenges in what will likely be a crowded and compressed festival season.

We understand that Beale Street Music Festival will be postponed to October, when Mempho Music Festival would typically take place. In addition, production and personnel resources may be limited and artist availability is becoming more challenging in the current landscape. Due to these factors, we have decided to postpone the 2020 Mempho Music Festival to 2021.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mempho was in the process of expanding our brand and had been working closely with the Levitt Shell, and other local venues, to bring more concerts to the Mid-South.

We remain dedicated to our mission of bringing more live experiences to Memphis later this year and look forward to seeing everyone at the Mempho Music Festival in 2021.

Please visit memphofest.com and follow our social media channels for updates and announcements. In the interim, stay safe, continue supporting artists, and take care of one another. We’re all in this together.”

