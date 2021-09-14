Mid-South Fair announces music line-up, including a special show featuring Sam Hunt

The fair runs September 23, 2021 through October 3, 2021 at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair released its music lineup for the upcoming festivities, which begins September 23rd and run through October 3rd at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

15 music acts will hit the fair’s mainstage on the fairgrounds, free with the fair admission.

Sam Hunt will also perform at the Landers Center arena on September 24th, and anyone who buys tickets to that show will get free admission to the fair. Tickets for the Sam Hunt show can be bought through Ticketmaster or at the Landers Center box office.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

Sept. 23: KIX 106 at the Fair featuring Adam Sanders at 7 p.m. and Matt Stell at 8 p.m.

Sept. 24: Sam Hunt at Landers Center arena at 7 p.m. (Separate concert ticket purchase required.)

Sept. 25: 2 Drink Minimum at 7 p.m. and The Tubes at 9 p.m.

Sept. 29: Reagan Strange at 6:15 p.m., Sow & Tether at 7 p.m., and Brandon Heath at 8 p.m.

Sept. 30: KIX 106 at the Fair featuring Kylie Morgan at 7 p.m. and Priscilla Block at 8 p.m.

Oct. 1: Charvey Mac at 5 p.m. and Area 51 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Almost Elton John at 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: JR Moore at 4 p.m. and CONNR at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about what to expect during the 2021 Mid-South Fair and its music lineup, please visit www.midsouthfair.com.