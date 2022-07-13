Mid-South Fair set for Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at the Landers Center in Southaven

There are rides, food, fun, and music, including a concert inside the Landers Center arena featuring CMA-award winner Jon Pardi on Sept. 29.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair is headed back to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, Sept. 22 through Oct. 2, 2022.

There are rides, food, fun, and music, including a concert inside the Landers Center arena featuring CMA-award winner Jon Pardi on Sept. 29. Tickets for that show are sold separately and start at $25. The fee includes Fair admission as an added bonus. Tickets can be purchased at Landers Center’s box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.

Among the added fun set for the fair this year are the Aussie Kingdom – which features interactions with Australian wildlife, Sea Lion Splash – a show with sea lions and their handlers, and Wolves of the World – which takes a look at a rescued wolf pack. There are also pig races, pony rides, and a petting zoo onsite.