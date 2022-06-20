Mid-South native Garrison Starr holds special show for 25th anniversary of major-label debut album

The singer and songwriter hit the stage Friday night at Crosstown Theater for a performance of her debut Eighteen Over Me, as she looks to the future.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South native Garrison Starr made a special stop in Memphis Friday night as part of her recent tour for the 25th anniversary of her major-label debut album Eighteen Over Me.

The Hernando, Mississippi, native attended school in Memphis and at Ole Miss, and played gigs across the Greater Memphis area before the release of the album in 1997.

Starr headed to Crosstown Theater Friday, June 17, 2022, for the special show, which was recorded for an upcoming live album.

Over the years, Starr has performed to much critical acclaim, including a Grammy nomination for her work on Margaret Cho’s American Myth. She’s also had songs appear on Grey Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, the movies The Secret and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Starr now lives in L.A. and has eight albums which explore her journey of self-discovery.

ABC24 Visual storyteller Caleb Hilliard met up with Starr to talk about her music and more.