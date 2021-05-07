Mirimichi Golf Course announces 2021 entertainment line-up

Mirimichi’s outdoor terrace is open to the general public on scheduled nights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As things start to get back to a semblance of normal, more places across the Mid-South are planning live events to bring communities together.

Friday, Mirimichi Golf Course announced their 2021 season for live music and entertainment at the courses' outdoor terrace.

Mirimichi Golf Course announced today their live music and entertainment schedule for the 2021 season at Mirimichi’s outdoor terrace that is open to the general public on scheduled nights. Guests will be able to enjoy live music from local musicians and bands and other entertainment while enjoying food and drinks at the Mirimichi terrace that overlooks the lush course and a beautiful pond and fountain. There is a $5 cover charge to enjoy the entertainment at Mirimichi Terrace. Mirimichi Golf Course is located at 6195 Woodstock Cuba Road Millington, Tennessee 38053 and online at www.mirimichi.com.

“We are excited to announce our live music schedule for the season and offer our guests a beautiful view and relaxing environment to enjoy entertainment, food, and drinks at the Mirimichi Terrace on scheduled nights,” said Matt Davies, director of golf, Mirimichi Golf Course.

The Mirimichi Terrace features a 10,000 square foot outpost that includes a bar and seating, a fireplace, two televisions, and a spacious deck with tables and chairs offering guests food, drinks, and sports entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays and live music on scheduled nights.

Originally custom-built by Justin Timberlake, Mirimichi Golf Course offers a 330-acre complex that serves as the perfect venue with a beautiful natural backdrop for charity golf tournaments, weddings, corporate and business outings, and other milestone events. The Mirimichi Clubhouse includes three spacious and versatile conference and business rooms, bar and dining area, and can accommodate up to 200 people.

Mirimichi Golf Course

Live Music & Entertainment Schedule

May

May 14: Ken Applebaum Ken Applebaum is a solo acoustic guitarist that covers American country, rock, and bluegrass including favorites like Neil Young, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs and more! 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $5 admission

May 21: Sherry-Oke (Karaoke) Sherry-Oke is a DJ and MC known for packing the dance floor and providing her audience with karaoke entertainment that will have them singing all night long! 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $5 admission



June

June 18: Movie Night – Caddie Shack 8 p.m. $5 admission



July

July 16: DJ Chill Will DJ Chill Will is a Memphis based DJ whose versatile style of music includes pop, hip-hop & rap, and billboard hits from the 90’s, 2000’s and more! 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $5 admission Barbecue dinner available for $5

July 23: Rick Camp & the Suburban Trunk Monkeys The Trunk Monkeys are a high energy, classic rock and roll band who believe in having fun on onstage and sharing that energy with their audience! 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 admission



September

September 10: Ken Applebaum Ken Applebaum is a solo acoustic guitarist that covers American country, rock, and bluegrass including favorites like Neil Young, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs and more! 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 admission

September 17: Sherry-Oke Sherry-Oke is a DJ and MC known for packing the dance floor and providing her audience with karaoke entertainment that will have them singing all night long! 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 admission

